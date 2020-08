After being named to XXL’s 2020 Freshman class and her single “Bitch From Da Souf” being certified gold, Mulatto delivers her debut album, Queen Of Da Souf. Featuring thirteen new tracks and guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Saweetie, Trina, City Girls, 21 Savage, and 42 Dugg.

You can stream Queen Of Da Souf in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music.