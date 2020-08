As promised Nas‘ delivers his new Hit-Boy produced project King’s Disease. Featuring thirteen new records and guest appearances by Charlie Wilson, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Brucie B, Fivio Foreign, A$AP Ferg, Foxy Brown, AZ, Nature and Cormega.

You can stream King’s Disease in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.