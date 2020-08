Chicago’s Vic Mensa is back after a brief hiatus with his new project V TAPE. Featuring seven new records and guest appearances/production by Hit-Boy, BJ the Chicago Kid, Snoh Aalegra, SAINt JHN, Eryn Allen Kane, Peter Cottontale, C-Sick, Thelonius Martin, Smoko Ono, and more.

You can stream the V TAPE in its entirety below.and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.