New Music: Baby Rose Covers Mac DeMarco’s “Chamber of Reflection”

Baby Rose will be releasing the deluxe of her album To Myself on September 18. She joins forces with Amazon Music for an Amazon Original titled “Chamber of Reflection”. The track is a cover of Mac DeMarco’s 2014 single of the same name. She had this to say about the cover:

“’Chamber of Reflection’ just hits different. The record is like the eye of a storm, when I listen I hear peace and acceptance in the chaos and sadness.”

She also his the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform her track “Show You”.