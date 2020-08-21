New Music: Internet Money ft. Future & Swae Lee – Thrusting

Following “Lemonade” with Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV, Internet Money delivers the latest single off their upcoming album, B4THESTORM, which drops August 28th. For this one they call on Future and Swae Lee for a new collab titled “Thrusting”.

B4THESTORM will feature seventeen new tracks and additional guest appearances by Trippie Redd, Wiz Khalifa, Juice WRLD, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

You can stream “Thrusting” and check out the full B4THESTORM tracklist below.



