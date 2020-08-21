New Music: Internet Money ft. Future & Swae Lee – Thrusting

Following “Lemonade” with Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV, Internet Money delivers the latest single off their upcoming album, B4THESTORM, which drops August 28th. For this one they call on Future and Swae Lee for a new collab titled “Thrusting”.
B4THESTORM will feature seventeen new tracks and additional guest appearances by Trippie Redd, Wiz Khalifa, Juice WRLD, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.
You can stream “Thrusting” and check out the full B4THESTORM tracklist below.
- Message ft. Ty Fontaine
- Really Redd ft. Trippie Redd, Lil Keed & Yung Nudy
- Lost Me ft. Iann Dior, Lil Mosey & Lil Skies
- Right Now ft. Cochise & TyFontaine
- Familiar ft. The Hxliday
- JLo ft. Lil Tecca
- Thrusting ft. Swae Lee & Future
- Speak ft. The Kid Laroi
- Blastoff ft. Juice Wrld & Trippie Redd
- Take It Slow ft. 24kGoldn & Ty Fontaine
- Somebody ft. Lil Tecca & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Giddy Up ft. Wiz Khalifa & 24kGoldn
- Block ft. Trippie Redd & Staysolidrocky
- Devastated ft. Lil Spirit
- Let You Down ft. TyFontaine & The Hxliday
- No Option ft. Kevin Gates
- Lemonade ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav