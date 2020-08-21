New Music: Pharrell ft. Jay-Z – Entrepreneur

Pharrell teams up Jay-Z once agian. This time for a new record titled “Entrepreneur”. “Entrepreneur” is released in conjunction with Pharrell’s new TIME cover package, “The New American Revolution”. Hov and Pharrell attack racism and systematic. P told TIME:

“The intention for the song was about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with. Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?……When you have successful beehive-type communities where you can circulate money within your community, it makes a huge difference. They keep saying the American Dream is about the house and picket fence, the wife and two kids. Come on—let’s be honest. It’s always boiled down to money and an opportunity.”

You can stream “Entrepreneur” below and check out Pharrell’s TIME presentation on Time.com.





