Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 374) “Mosie O’Donnell”

The Nas appreciation episode which included a ton of reflection, new album review and apologies to the legend and Hit-Boy. They also speculate on Jay-Z’s history of releasing music around the same time as Nas, Meg Thee Stallion reveals more details regarding her shooting, most recent allegations against Trey Songz, DaniLeigh’s breakup photoshoots, and more NBA playoff coverage.

Sleeper Picks Joe | Nas – “Full Circle” (Ft. AZ, Foxy Brown & Cormega)

Rory | Nas – “Surviving the Times”

Mal | Nas – “Replace Me” (Ft. Don Toliver & Big Sean)

Parks | Nas – “Get Down”