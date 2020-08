Mariah Carey will be releasing a new project called The Rarities on October 2. The project will be filled with unreleased music from the queen. The first single from the project is an unreleased collab with Lauryn Hill titled “Save The Day”. Produced by Jermaine Dupri. The record samples Lauryn’s bridge on the Fugees’ 1996 hit remake of “Killing Me Softly”.

Also on September 29, Mariah will release her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

You can stream “Save The Day” below.