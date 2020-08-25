Album Stream: Duckwrth – SuperGood



Los Angeles’ Duckwrth drops his major label debut album, SuperGood. Featuring 16 new songs and guest appearances by EarthGang, Jean Deaux, Kyle Dion, KIAN, Julia Romana, G.L.A.M., Alex Mali, Radio Ahlee and BAYLI. He had this to say about the project:

“I wrote this album to celebrate the wondrous Black music that molded me into an artist and the Black women that made me a king. If this album can remind you of a time where you believed in magic, then I’ve done my job.”

You can stream SuperGood in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



