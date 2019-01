Don Q felt some type of way about Tory Lanez calling himself the “Best Rapper Alive” and takes shots at him on the new diss record “I’m Not Joyner.”

Don Q spoke about the issue on Instagram stating:

“Toryyyyyy?? The ni**a that stole my style from bars to the beat…ni**a u even wore the dad hat like me u been my son 😂😂😂😂 @torylanez RELAX YASELF #IMNOTJOYNER!!!”