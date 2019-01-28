Kanye West has be holding a “Sunday Service” event with friends and family for the past few weeks where where a choir performs soulful renditions of his tracks. This Sunday, he switched it up and met with Dame Dash in the studio for a session.

Clips from the session were posted by model Angelique Pereira who in attendance. Watch ‘Ye spit a few freestyles over unreleased beats.

Kanye is currently involved in a lawsuit suing Roc-A-Fella, Def Jam and EMI to take control of his masters. His new album is still on the way Yandhi.