Kanye West has be holding a “Sunday Service” event with friends and family for the past few weeks where where a choir performs soulful renditions of his tracks. This Sunday, he switched it up and met with Dame Dash in the studio for a session.
Clips from the session were posted by model Angelique Pereira who in attendance. Watch ‘Ye spit a few freestyles over unreleased beats.
Kanye is currently involved in a lawsuit suing Roc-A-Fella, Def Jam and EMI to take control of his masters. His new album is still on the way Yandhi.
Kanye freestyling at Dame Dash Studios in Los Angeles. January 27. @angeliquepereira
