Nardwuar follows his strange interview with Lil Uzi Vert with anew chat with Sheck Wes. They chop it up about influences from Senegal 70, getting inspired by his teacher to start music, high school friends, uncle working for Dapper Dan, playing basketball, NBA player Mohamed Bamba, meeting Erykah Badu, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download Mudboy now on iTunes/Google Play.