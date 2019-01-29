The 2019 Wireless Festival lineup has just been announced and will be headlined by Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Future. The festival take place in London’s Finsbury Park from July 5th to 7th. Also perfoming will be ASAP Rocky, Migos, Tory Lanez, Ella Mai, Tyga, Lil Skies, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, Trippie Redd, Sheck Wes, Saweetie, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby, AJ Tracey, Gunna, Rich The Kid, Ski Mask The Slump God, Denzel Curry, J.I.D, Tim Westwood, DJ Semtex, and more.

You can see the official announcement below and pick tickets on the 2019 Wireless Festival official website.