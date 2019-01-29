YBN Cordae delivers a new single titled “Locationships”. Produced by S1. Premieres by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. He recently spoke about the record stating:

“I was in the studio with S1 and he made it. I just left this chick’s house I was at, and I started it off like, I got this spoiled LA girl, she from Chino Hills. I would literally drive her dad’s Bentley and shit, so I just started going off that and telling different stories.”

You can download “Locationships” now on iTunes/Google Play.

***Updated with the official video.***

