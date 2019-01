The Nike Zoom LeBron 3 White Navy colorway will be released next month in celebration of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend. Covered in white and navy blue with a textured leather upper and patent leather accents. Highlighted by metallic silver eyelets, the Swooshes on the heel, lion’s head logo on the tongue, and “LJ23” medial heel, and insoles. Completed with a matching two-tone Zoom.

You can pick up the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 White Navy for $175 at select Nike stores and online starting February 8.