Pollàri gives fans his new project titled Lil Jesus. Featuring nine songs and guest appearances by Lil Skies, Shoreline Mafia, and Master Kato. Also featuring production by Supah Mario, Lukrative, Hollow, DeliverTheCrush, Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, Callari, Sensei, and ChaseTheMoney.

You can stream and download Lil Jesus below.

Download: Pollàri – Lil Jesus