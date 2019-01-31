Nicki Minaj and Cardi B will headline their own BET Experience concerts. As announced by BET, on Friday, June 21st with Nick Minaj, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd, and Bri Steves will perform. Following on Saturday, June 22nd Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and City Girls will take the stage.

Nicki and Cardi have had their differences in this past year and I’m sure event planners will make it so they don’t cross paths. Tickets for the 2019 BET Experience go on sale starting February 1st on BET.com. The BET awards show will be filmed June 23rd.

