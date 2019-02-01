After his epic rise, the house that 6ix9ine built is slowly crumbling over federal weapons and racketeering charges. Today documents have surfaced reporting that 6ix9ine aka Daniel Hernandez has plead guilty to nine of his charges in exchange for less time he will cooperate with authorities in the case against the Nine Trey Bloods. He was originally facing 47 years in prison.

Tekashi ‘s former manager Shotti and three other associates still remain behind bars with no new information on their situation. In related news, Tr3yway affiliate Kooda B was arrested earlier this week for the attempted shooting of Chief Keef outside the W Hotel in New York last summer.

6ix9ine is scheduled to be sentenced for his charges on January 24th 2020. I’ll keep you posted on new information on the case as it’s released.

6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend, Sara Molina, joins TMZ Live an reveals that she feels her and her daughter are in danger after his guilty plea.