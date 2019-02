21 Savage premiere the official video for his I Am > I Was fan favorite “A Lot” featuring J. Cole. Watch Cole & 21 maneuver through a family funeral and download I Am > I Was now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>