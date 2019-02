Nicki Minaj has been laying low for the past few weeks following he tiffs with Travis Scott, Cardi B, and ex Meek Mill. She delivers her sixth video from her album Queen. This one is for track 5 “Hard White.”

Nicki’s upcoming European tour with Juice WRLD kicks off on February 21st in Munich, Germany. Her new perfume will also be available just in time for Valentine’s Day and can be purchase at NickiMinajFragrance.com.

Watch “Hard White” below and Queen now on iTunes/Google Play.