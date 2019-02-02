London’s Fredo follows the official video for his single “All I Ever Wanted” with his debut album Third Avenue. Featuring 13 new songs and guest appearances by Dave and Lil Dotz. He recently spoke about the project stating:

“Most of my mixtapes all had songs I’d written while I was in jail. This is all different. I was free the whole time and put a lot of time and thought into it. This is my first album, and my first piece of work I’ve been out here to do. I’m from a place called Mozart Estate. West Kilburn on the map. There are six avenues leading into the estate, and I grew up on the third one. I’m here today because of that place. If I had left, ain’t no telling what I’d be doing.”

You can stream Third Avenue in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.