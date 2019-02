In this episode:

Joe begins with retracting his theories from last week’s episode (9:47). They also discuss the recent beef between Tory Lanez, Don Q (13:08) and DreamDoll (28:34), the guys send their condolences to Jussie Smollett (54:35), Joe addresses YesJulz (1:00:10), and what are the rules to tricking (1:37:15)?

Sleeper Picks: Joe: Kenyon Dixon – “I Want You Pt.1 and Pt.2” Rory: XamVolo – “I Win You Lose” Mal: 183rd – “Rosetta Stone”