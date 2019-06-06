Music Video: Booka600 ft. Lil Durk & King Von – Ok Ok Ok

Booka600 links up with his fellow OTF members Lil Durk and King Von to shoot the visuals for their collab “Ok Ok Ok”.Directed by Rock Davis.

Lil Durk and King Von are currently incarcerated for various firearm-related charges and attempted murder.

Booka600 will deliver his new album Word To LA on June 28th. Featuring twelve new records and guest appearances from Tee Grizzley, Park Hill, Lil Co, Yung Mal, Jusblow600, and more.

Watch the visual below and pre-order Word To LA now on iTunes/Google Play.