Salaam Remi and Joell Ortiz will be releasing their joint album Box Talk on June 7th. Here is the official video for their first single “Shake Dat Je’llo”. Directed by Michael Garcia. Salaam spoke about the visual via Instagram:

#SummerTimeFun The New Video from Salaam Remi And @JoellOrtiz BOX TALK EP coming out Friday June 7th “Shake Dat Je’llo.”

Watch the clip below.