New Music: Chris Rivers – Sincerely Me

Chris Rivers writes a letter to his late father Big Pun with his new single “Sincerely Me”. wHis project G.I.T.U. (Greatest In The Universe) is set to be released on August 16th via Mello Music Group. He spoke with Vibe about the record:

“Sincerely Me is a heartfelt homage that I used as a letter to my father, Big Pun. I wanted to tell him about my life and the things I have been dealing with since his passing. My emotions range from forgiveness, hardships to triumph. It’s a lyrically compact display that I feel shows my growth as both a human and as an artist.”