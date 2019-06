Machine Gun Kelly gave fans his new song “el diablo” last week and now he teams up with YUNGBLUD and Travis Barker a new collab titled “I Think I’m OKAY.”

MGK spoke about the record via Instagram:

“watch me take a good thing and fuck it all up in one night .. 😵💔 ‘i think i’m OKAY’ out now!!”

Stream “I Think I’m OKAY” below.