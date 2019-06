Diplo makes an appearance on Big Boy TV for a new interview. They talk about his work ethic, new landscape of the music industry, Travis Scott, working with Justin Bieber, Rihanna’s upcoming album, DJ Khaled’s LP Father Of Asahd, “Old Town Road (Remix)”, Stagecoach Festival, Coachella, Major Lazer, Higher Ground, NBA Finals, and more.

Watch full interview below and download Higher Ground now on iTunes/Google Play.