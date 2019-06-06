Video: Irv Gotti & Ja Rule – The Breakfast Club Interview

Irv Gotti and Ja Rule sit down with The Breakfast Club to chop it up about the Growing Up Hip Hop series, their children, views on college, investing in real estate, networking, prison, Fyre Festival, dumb rappers, respective television projects, upcoming Kanye West YANDHI song, advancement of technology, upcoming music, drama at Rolling Loud Miami, Murder Inc., legal issues, business meetings, Jay Z, and more. Irv also announced that a new Kanye song will premiere on Tales July 2nd.

Watch the full interview below.