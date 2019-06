Tiny is on her promo run for the new season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle. She hits up Ebro In The Morning to talk about her relationship with T.I., upcoming season of their show, raising children, Master P’s unisex basketball league, forthcoming EP, writing credits, involvement with TLC’s “No Scrubs”, her husband’s “The Amazing Mr. F**k Up”, and more.

Watch the interview below.