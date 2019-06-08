Album Stream: Casey Veggies – Organic

Casey Veggies gives fans his new album Organic. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances/production by Dom Kennedy, YG, E-40, Bino Rideaux, Kalan.FrFr, The Game, BJ The Chicago Kid, Julien Earle, Mac Henson, Youngboy Brown, J. LBS, G-Ry, Tre Fresh, Mike & Keys, Iamsu!, 2Fly, SAP, Eric Manco, Chris Athens, Hannah Monds, RJ, Uncle Dave, and Polyester The Saint.

His album release/listening party took place at 8117 Sunset Boulevard. He celebrated on Instagram with the caption:

Much love everyone who came out last Night to the Listening Party! 💯 It’s a Celebration 🍾🎉🏁 #Organic Out Now Everywhere!! #PNCINTL

You can stream Organic in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.



