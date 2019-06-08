Album Stream: Polo G – Die A Legend

Polo G dropped his buzzing single “Deep Wounds” back in May. He returns with his full debut album titled Die A Legend. Featuring fourteen new records and guest appearances by Lil Baby, Gunna, and Lil Tjay. He took to Instagram to celebrate hitting a million followers following his album release:

“Finally Man Damn🙄Naw Fr Doe😂All ma tru followers Kno how I been updating yaw on ma story every time ma following grow I jus had hit 800k last month crazy how I’m gettin bigger everyday shout out ta all ma Supporters Ma Day 1s Especially🖤Shit like dis lmk I’m on da right track✅💯GO COP DAT #diealegend 🙏🏾”

You can stream Die A Legend in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.