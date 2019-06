Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks discuss Barack and Michelle Obama exclusively joining Spotify (8:20). They also discuss DJ Khaled hating on Tyler the Creator (27:45), Chris Brown and Drake’s new song (50:20), T.I. checks TMZ (75:35) Joe addresses Future (82:40)and the Bey Hive (119:10) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Tamia – “Officially Missing You” Rory: Redman – “Can’t Wait” Mal: Joel Ortiz – “Caught Up” Parks: N.O.R.E – “Mathematics”