The Black Eyed Peas just released their new Snoop Dogg-assisted single “Be Nice” a few days ago and quickly follows with the official video. Directed by Kevin Chao. BEP spoke about the visual, which premiered on NBC’s Songland:

“Be Different. Be Nice. We promise it’ll change your life 😃.”

Their new album BEP8 hits stores later this year. You can download “Be Nice” now on iTunes/Google Play.