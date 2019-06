Peewee Longway follows his video for “Lituation” back in May and now he joins forces with LoLife Blacc for a new joint EP titled LoLife Longway. Featuring five new songs and no guest appearances. Longway spoke about the new EP via INstagram:

“Lolife ass longway ain’t no slow days in our trap house @lolifeblacc @paperroutejayfizzle run that shit up #mpabandcamp”

You can stream LoLife Longway below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.