Music Video: DaBaby – Carpet Burn

DaBaby keeps his promise to his fans as he premieres the official video for his fan favorite “Carpet Burn”. Directed by RicoDidIt for Reel Goats. The clip takes more shots at CamColdHeart referencing their altercation in South Park Mall in Charlotte.

The Billion Dollar Baby head man also found out that he fractured his hand in the altercation, which he revealed on Instagram:

Fresh Outta Hand Surgery👊🏾 They said I might not make it😔 #KeepYourHandsToYourselfKids Even if a bitch ass nigga derserve it.😅

I just did like 9 sold-out shows with a broke hand & aint een know😂💪🏾🦍🦍🦍

