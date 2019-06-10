Music Video: Flipp Dinero – If I Tell You

Flipp Dinero dropped his track “If I Tell You” a couple months back. He returns with the visuals. Directed by Teyana Taylor. She spoke with Billboard about the video:

Working with Flipp and his team was such a good time. Flipp is extremely talented and has super dope energy. He definitely made my job an easy one on set! “If I Tell You” is a feel-good record that reminded me of summertime in the early 2000s, when me and my friends would run around New York and just LIVE. The video was fun to direct, because I got to relive moments of our teenage years. I wanted the visual to shed light on living care-free, having fun, and being a teenager again.

Flipp added:

Working with Ms. Taylor was a blessing. Not only did she have a dope vision, she also had a beautiful energy. “If I Tell You” is a track you express your emotions through. It’s a statement showing that we could love and be loved.

You can download “If I Tell You” now on iTunes/Google Play.