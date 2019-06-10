Rihanna Covers Interview Magazine

Forbes magazine just crown Rihanna as the richest woman in music. This month she will cover the latest issue of Interview Magazine.

In the cover story, Rihanna & interviewer Sarah Paulson talk about being extremely shy, importance of mental health, making time for herself, working insane hours, recording habits, various business endeavors, eagerness to release an album, creativity, mother’s connection to the beauty market, growing up in Barbados, combating negativity, wanting to be a mom, religion, and more.

Check out the full Interview Magazine spread below and read the cover story now on Interviewmagazine.com.