Slimelife Shawty returns after his appearance in Lil Gotit’s video “Opp Pack” with his debut mixtape 100 Reasons. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances/production by Lil Durk, J Green, Lil Keed, Joe Gifted, Lil Reek, Lil Mexico, Tre Pounds, Iceberg Beatz, YB Pipe Em Up, Cam Beats, 10Fifty, Pyrex, Protege Beats, VZNARE, 3LTHEGOD, and LuciG.

You can stream 100 Reasons in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.