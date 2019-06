Benny continues to push his popular album Tana Talk 3 with the official video for his track “’97 Hov.” Shot in Beverly Hills and New York’s Marcy Projects.

Benny announced the footage on Instagram yesterday

His new project The Plugs I Met is set to drop on June 21st.

His new project The Plugs I Met is set to drop on June 21st.