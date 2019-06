Tuxedo dropped their anthemr “The Tuxedo Way” last month and now Mayer Hawthorne and Jake One are back with their new single “Toast 2 Us” featuring Benny Sings. They also took to Instagram to announce the release date for Tuxedo III stating:

Tuxedo III is coming July 19th! 🥂 To celebrate, listen to our new jam “Toast 2 Us” with @bennysingsmusic.

They’re North American tour kicks off July 20th.

You can stream “Toast 2 Us” below and pre-order your copy of Tuxedo III on iTunes.