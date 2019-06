OMB Peezy sits down with Hot 97’s DJ Megan Ryte to talk about his shooting, signing to E-40’s Sick Wid It Records, challenges, live performances, Lessons From The Pimp, “Old Town Road”, his image, Kings Of Leon, Sam Smith, meeting Boosie Badazz, future plans, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download Preacher To The Streets now on iTunes/Google Play.