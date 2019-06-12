21 Savage Covers PAPER Magazine

21 Savage appears on the digital cover of this month’s PAPER Magazine. In the cover story, written by Stephanie Smith-Strickland, he talks about staying focused, his immigration situation, trying to create generational wealth, and more.

While his undocumented status might have cast the musician as an unlikely champion for immigration reform, there is value in the fact that his life has not been a case study in the model immigrant narrative. All too often, the mentality around immigration hinges on whether a newcomer lives life as a “model citizen.” For instance, the story of Emmanuel Mensah, a Ghanaian immigrant who died saving his neighbors during a fire in the Bronx last year, sparked conversation about how valuable immigrants are to America.