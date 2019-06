After building anticipation dropping “Zulu Screams”, “Joke Ting”, and “U Say”, GoldLink gives fans his new album Diaspora. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances by Tyler, The Creator, Maleek Berry, Khalid, Bibi Bourelly, WSTRN, Jay Prince, Justine Skye, Jackson Wang, Ari PenSmith, Lil Nei, Lola Rae, Pusha T, WaveIQ, and Wizkid.

You can stream Diaspora in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.