Salisbury, NC’s Stunna 4 Vegas isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as he links up with his Charlotte frequent collaborator DaBaby for the official video to their popular collab “Ashley”. Off of his new album Big 4X.

Watch the “Ashley” video below and download Big 4X now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check on Stunna’s appearance in Blacc Zacc’s new video “Goner”.