New Music New Music: PR Dean Ft. Taj Mahal, Big Flip Papi & Benny – Wolves By cyclone - June 12, 2019 0 PR Dean is gearing up to release a new compilation titled B.A.S.E (Bobbito And Stretch Era). Here is the third single from the project called “Wolves” featuring Taj Mahal, Big Flip Papi & Benny. You can download “Wolves” now on BandCamp. <a href="http://hardtimesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/pr-dean-feat-taj-mahal-big-flip-papi-benny-the-butcher-wolves-digi-12">PR Dean feat. Taj Mahal, Big Flip Papi & Benny The Butcher “Wolves” (Digi 12″) by HARDTIMES RECORDS</a>