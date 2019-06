YSL / 300 Entertainment’s Lil Keed liberates his debut album titled Long Live Mexico.Featuring twenty new tracks guest appearances by Lil Duke, Gunna, NAV, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Gotit, Lil Uzi Vert, YNW Melly, Roddy Ricch, Karlae, and more.

You can stream Long Live Mexico in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.