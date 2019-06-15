Music Video: Jozzy ft. Lil Wayne – Sucka Free

Following the release of the audio back in May, Jozzy premieres the official video for her new collab with Lil Wayne titled “Sucka Free”. Directed by Rock and Egg Productions. Jozzy recently spoke about the visual:

“It felt so great to be making a video in Miami for my own music, doing what I have always done in Miami which is turn up! Lil Wayne brought great energy to the set. Hopefully the fans will have as much fun watching my video as we did making it.”

Jozzy’s popularity skyrocketed after writing the lyrics for Billy Ray Cyrus’ verse on “Old Town Road” and Jacquees’ popular single “You”.

Watch the visual below and download “Sucka Free” now on iTunes/Google Play.