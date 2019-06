FKi 1st just released his new project Good Gas, Vol. 3. He joins forces with Matt OX to shoot the official video for their collab “Where Was You At”.

Good Gas, Vol. 3 features seven new records and guest appearances by Dice Soho, Famous Dex, S3nsi Molly, Lil Gotit, Lil Duke, ManMan Savage, Lil Reek, BigChildSupport, G.U.N, and 10k.caash.

Watch the clip below and download Good Gas, Vol. 3 now on iTunes/Google Play.