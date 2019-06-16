Music Video: Trae Tha Truth – Nipsey

Trae Tha Truth pay respects to the late Nipsey Hussle on with the visual for his new single “Nipsey”. He spoke about the record on Instagram:

“I feel its time I talk to lil bro. I understand that everything that happens in life ain’t meant for us to always agree with or understand, so I’ma finally speak to lil bro. All proceeds from purchasing or streaming the record will go to the trust fund set up by his family and team. Stream as much as you feel, it will al go to where it belongs. I’m only here to do my part like I know he would.”

Watch the “Nipsey” video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.