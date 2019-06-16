New Music: Ralo ft. Shy Glizzy – No Competition

Atlanta’s Ralo still remains behind bars but his team is on the outside holding him down with his upcoming project Free Ralo. Here is his new collab with Shy Glizzy titled “No Competition”. Here’s what Ralo had to say about the project:

“Seeing and hearing #FreeRalo gives me motivation. It does something special to my heart. I can’t explain why but I can say it make me feel good. I was able to speak with my engineer and produce this project myself. I heard certain artists on certain beats and I reached out and got the features.”

Free Ralo will feature twelve new songs and guest appearances by Kevin Gates, Trouble, Rylo Rodriguez, VL Deck, Young Dolph, and more.

You can stream “No Competition” below.